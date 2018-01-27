XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2018 - 21:29 GMT

Inter Striker Rejects Crystal Palace, Could Affect Daniel Sturridge Move

 




Inter's hopes of signing Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool have suffered a blow after striker Eder made it clear he has no intention of joining Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have been trying to reach an agreement with Inter for Eder and the Serie A club have been keen to offload the former Sampdoria man to make space to bring in Sturridge.




But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, Eder has made clear he has no intention of leaving Inter this month unless it is for a club he ranks as being on the same level as the Nerazzurri.

He has knocked back proposals from Crystal Palace, Zenit St. Petersburg and two Chinese sides.
 


Crystal Palace and Zenit wanted to take Eder on loan with an option to buy, but Inter were looking for a straight sale; the two Chinese clubs were prepared to buy Eder immediately.

As such, at present Eder remains firmly an Inter player, but it remains to be seen whether he will rethink his situation before the window slams shut.

And it is also not clear whether it will affect Inter's move for Sturridge, who they have been keen to sign from Liverpool.

Sturridge was not included in Liverpool's matchday squad for their FA Cup tie against West Brom on Saturday evening.
 