Inter Striker Rejects Crystal Palace, Could Affect Daniel Sturridge Move

Inter's hopes of signing Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool have suffered a blow after striker Eder made it clear he has no intention of joining Crystal Palace.



The Eagles have been trying to reach an agreement with Inter for Eder and the Serie A club have been keen to offload the former Sampdoria man to make space to bring in Sturridge.











But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, Eder has made clear he has no intention of leaving Inter this month unless it is for a club he ranks as being on the same level as the Nerazzurri.



He has knocked back proposals from Crystal Palace, Zenit St. Petersburg and two Chinese sides.





Crystal Palace and Zenit wanted to take Eder on loan with an option to buy, but Inter were looking for a straight sale; the two Chinese clubs were prepared to buy Eder immediately.