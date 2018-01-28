Monaco Move To See Off Manchester City and Manchester United Interest In Young Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Manchester City are amongst the top clubs who have been keeping tabs on young Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.



The 16-year-old defender has been on the radar of top clubs since last summer when Manchester United showed an interest in signing him.











The Premier League giants have continued to monitor his performances and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City have also joined the transfer chase for Badiashile.



European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Barcelona have also been keeping a close eye on his performances and Monaco are aware of the interest the youngster has been attracting.





The Ligue 1 club are desperate to hold on to the youngster, who is yet to make a senior appearance, and it has been claimed that they are keen to offer him a professional contract.

However, with the defender yet to agree a deal with Monaco, the principality club are in danger of seeing him walk away from the club in the summer for a paltry compensation fee.



But Monaco have opened talks with the player’s representatives and are hopeful of convincing him to rebuff interest from some of the giants of European football to continue with them.

