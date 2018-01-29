XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2018 - 15:22 GMT

Roberto Martinez Issues Leander Dendoncker With Advice Amid Everton and West Ham Links

 




Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes that whatever West Ham and Everton target Leander Dendoncker does this month he must ensure he is playing regular first team football.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Anderlecht before the transfer window slams shut, though the Belgian giants are at least hoping to keep him until the summer.




Martinez has been asked for his view on Dendoncker and whether the midfielder should move on this month, but the Belgium coach is more concerned about whether his international charge will play regularly.

The Spaniard, a former Everton manager, noted that at Anderlecht Dendoncker has a key role.
 


"There is no exact answer to this question", he told Proximus TV when asked about an exit for Dendoncker.

"The fact is that he absolutely must play.

"If he plays all the time, he will be in shape in June [for the World Cup].

"He is someone who has to play.

"At Anderlecht he is a important player. He has a big role.

"If he leaves he must choose a club at which he will have the same role", Martinez added.

It has been claimed that while West Ham's head of recruitment Tony Henry is a big fan of Dendoncker and wants him at the London Stadium, boss David Moyes is not yet fully convinced.

Everton have been offered the chance to make a bid for the Belgian this month, but have yet to pull the trigger on an offer.
 