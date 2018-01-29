Roberto Martinez Issues Leander Dendoncker With Advice Amid Everton and West Ham Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes that whatever West Ham and Everton target Leander Dendoncker does this month he must ensure he is playing regular first team football.



The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Anderlecht before the transfer window slams shut, though the Belgian giants are at least hoping to keep him until the summer.











Martinez has been asked for his view on Dendoncker and whether the midfielder should move on this month, but the Belgium coach is more concerned about whether his international charge will play regularly.



The Spaniard, a former Everton manager, noted that at Anderlecht Dendoncker has a key role.





"There is no exact answer to this question", he told Proximus TV when asked about an exit for Dendoncker.