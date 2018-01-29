Thanks Rangers Fans – Danny Wilson Salutes Gers Faithful As He Seals MLS Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Wilson has completed a move from Rangers to MLS side Colorado Rapids and thanked the Gers fans for the support they showed him during his time at Ibrox.



Wilson was missing from Rangers' 2-1 win away at Ross County on Sunday as he discussed making the move to the United States and the 26-year-old has come down in favour.











The defender has been keen to pay tribute to Rangers and especially the club's fans has he heads for a new chapter in his career in the United States.



"First and foremost, I would like to thank Rangers, as well as their supporters, for the terrific support they showed during my time with the club", the defender told Colorado Rapids' official site before stressing the influence Rapids boss Anthony Hudson and general manager Padraig Smith had on his decision.





" But in my discussions with Padraig and coach Hudson, it became clear that the Rapids have a very ambitious vision for the future, and I can’t wait to join the team and start the process of bringing that vision to life", he added.