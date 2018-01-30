XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2018 - 14:41 GMT

Danny Wilson One of Best Passing Defenders In MLS – Colorado Rapids Supremo Hails Signing

 




Colarado Rapids general manager Padraig Smith believes Danny Wilson will be one of the best passing centre-backs in the MLS after signing the defender from Rangers.

Wilson, who was in the final months of his contract with Rangers, completed his move to Colorado Rapids on Monday.




Wilson did not feature in the Gers’ last two Scottish Premiership games against Aberdeen and Ross County respectively, with Rangers boss Graeme Murty deciding to play David Bates with new signing Russell Martin at the heart of his defence as the centre-back mulled moving to America.

Smith, who feels Wilson is in the prime of his career, has backed the 26-year-old to become one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the MLS.
 


“Danny’s signing is an important addition to our back line”, he told the club’s official site.

“In addition to his experience and leadership, Danny is in the prime of his career, and will be one of the best passing centre-backs in the league.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Wilson, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, enjoyed two separate spells with the Scottish giants, and will now link up with Colorado Rapids for pre-season.
 