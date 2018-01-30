Leeds United Supremo In Myanmar As Transfer Window Approaches Climax

Leeds United chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani is currently in Myanmar as the transfer window approaches its end.
The Whites had been expected to look to bring in a striker before the window shuts as they try to push for promotion to the Premier League and to secure Radrizzani's pre-season stated target of a top six finish.
But Radrizzani does not appear to be playing a key role in any transfer talks, or no transfer talks are planned by Leeds, as he is presently in Myanmar.
The Italian took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself at the Novotel Yangon Max in Myanmar.
And the Leeds owner wrote: "Great meeting Mr Zaw Zaw President of Myanmar Football Federation, Chairman of Myanmar National League and Vice President of ASEAN Football Federation."
With Radrizzani currently in Myanmar, it raises further questions over whether Leeds intend to do any serious business before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow evening.
Following a poor run of form, the Whites have slipped out of the playoff spots in the Championship and down into ninth place, with fans calling for a striker to be signed.