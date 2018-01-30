Leeds United Supremo In Myanmar As Transfer Window Approaches Climax

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani is currently in Myanmar as the transfer window approaches its end.



The Whites had been expected to look to bring in a striker before the window shuts as they try to push for promotion to the Premier League and to secure Radrizzani's pre-season stated target of a top six finish.











But Radrizzani does not appear to be playing a key role in any transfer talks, or no transfer talks are planned by Leeds, as he is presently in Myanmar.



The Italian took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself at the Novotel Yangon Max in Myanmar.





And the Leeds owner wrote: " Great meeting Mr Zaw Zaw President of Myanmar Football Federation, Chairman of Myanmar National League and Vice President of ASEAN Football Federation."