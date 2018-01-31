XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 19:06 GMT

Aymeric Laporte Starts – Manchester City Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to play host to West Brom this evening in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men currently boast a 12-point lead over second placed Manchester United and will want to make sure they continue their march to the title with another three points.




Guardiola remains without Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.

The Manchester City boss goes with Ederson in goal, while in defence he selects new signing Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi. Fernandinho will look to protect the back four, while Bernardo Silva and David Silva play. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will support Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola has a number of options on the bench to turn to if he needs to try to change the course of the game, with options including Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure.

 


Manchester City Team vs West Brom

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Bernardo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero 

Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Gundogan, Adarabioyo, Yaya Toure, Diaz
 