Ibrahim Amadou Arrives In London As Crystal Palace and West Ham Battle For Signature

Lille star Ibrahim Amadou has arrived in London with the intention of signing for either Crystal Palace or West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The midfielder can leave Lille if the Ligue 1 side can agree an acceptable deal as they need to raise funds to address financial issues.











Both Crystal Palace and West Ham have made bids for Amadou, with the Eagles slightly ahead as they are guaranteeing to sign the player permanently at the end of a loan spell if they survive in the Premier League.



West Ham meanwhile have offered a simple loan with an option to buy.





It is unclear where Amadou will end up with both clubs battling for his signature, but Lille are keen to ensure the best deal.

They also want to make sure they have cover and are moving to recall midfielder Xeka, who is on loan at Dijon.



Amadou is Lille's skipper and was snapped up by the club in 2015 after coming through the youth ranks at Nancy.

