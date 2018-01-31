Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their side and substitutes to lock horns with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture tonight.



Antonio Conte's men currently sit third in the league standings, but Liverpool pulled level on points by winning at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, increasing the pressure on the Blues to get a result this evening.











Alvaro Morata remains out of action due to a back issue, while Willian and David Luiz are also out.



Conte picks the fit again Thibaut Courtois in goal, while the back three is Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill. N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko will look to control midfield, while Ross Barkley is handed a start and will support Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez in attack.



If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes at any point in the evening then he has options on the bench, including Victos Moses and Cesc Fabregas.



Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth



Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Cabellero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Moses, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi

