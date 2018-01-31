XRegister
06 October 2016

31/01/2018 - 20:49 GMT

Sunderland and Rangers Target Oli McBurnie Set For Barnsley

 




Swansea City talent Oli McBurnie, who has been linked with Sunderland and Rangers, is set to join Championship side Barnsley on loan.

McBurnie has been expected to leave Swansea on a loan deal before the transfer window slams shut as the Swans look to provide him with playing time for the second half of the campaign.




The attacker, a boyhood Rangers fan, was linked with moving to link up with Graeme Murty's men as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos, who himself has been linked with a move.

Championship side Sunderland were also in the mix for McBurnie.
 


But according to the BBC, the Swansea man is set for Barnsley.  

Though Sunderland were keen, it is claimed Rangers never got to the stage of making an offer for McBurnie.

The 21-year-old striker, who was born in Leeds and came through the youth ranks at Bradford City, is a Scotland Under-21 international.
 