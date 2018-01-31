They Were Ridiculous Goals – Jose Mourinho Reacts As Man Utd Lose At Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho believes his side conceded a ridiculous early goal in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur this evening at Wembley.



Christian Eriksen scored within eleven seconds to shock a Manchester United side who were yet to concede in the calendar year and a Phil Jones own goal doubled Tottenham’s lead in the first half.











Mourinho feels his side conceded silly goals to lose the game and believes the first goal was a ridiculous one to let in, saying there were mistakes made right from the kick off.



He was happy with his team’s positive reaction to going down a goal early, but conceded that the second goal more or less killed his side’s will to fight and it was a result of another poor mistake.





The Manchester United manager admits that his side were very poor at both ends of the pitch against a quality Tottenham team.

Mourinho told BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "It's a performance that starts with a ridiculous goal.



"That goal after a few seconds has a big influence in the game because Tottenham can play the way they like to play.



"In the end we played against a very good team. Both goals were ridiculous goals.



"The first goal is an accumulation of mistakes in spite of the fact that everything happened so fast. My players have watched the Tottenham kick-off many, many times.



"It was a really, really bad goal.”



He added: "After the first goal the team had a good reaction – we were there and tried to create.



"The second goal mentally kills the team.



"A team to win matches needs to score goals and also defend well – on this occasion we were very bad.”



Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

