He Really Wanted Rangers Move – Gers Academy Chief On Youth Signing

Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland has revealed that new boy Glenn Middleton showed a "real desire" to join the Gers which convinced them that he was the right choice.



The Glasgow giants confirmed the signing of the 18-year-old, who joins Rangers' academy from Championship side Norwich City, in a deal that runs until June 2020.











The starlet has been capped seven times at Scotland Under-19 level and 14 times for the Under-17s, though he has not played for Norwich City's senior side.



Middleton is a player that the Rangers academy chief insists the Gers have been aware of for some time.





Giving his opinion about the signing, the head of academy said that the winger has the power and pace to fit into the team and will provide good competition to other budding stars, such as Liam Burt, Serge Atakayi, Andy Dallas, Stevie Kelly and Zak Rudden, for a place up front.

“We are delighted to sign Glenn as he is a player that we have tracked for some time both at Norwich and with Scotland", Mulholland told his club's official website.



“He is a starting player in the Scotland under-19 team which has reached the elite stage of the European Championship’s even though he is still at under-18 age.



“He is a powerful and very quick wide player who fits well with our player characteristics for that position and we believe he will excel within our style of play having already played many games in Norwich’s under-23 team despite his young age.



“Importantly Glenn has shown a real desire to join Rangers and is hungry and driven to succeed and it is important that we see this desperation to do well at Rangers in a players eyes when they join the club.



“The addition of Glenn means that there will be real competition for places in the Development Squad with Liam Burt, Serge Atakayi, Andy Dallas, Stevie Kelly and Zak Rudden all challenging for forward places."

