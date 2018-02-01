I Could Pick You Again – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Keeps Charge Motivated

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has admitted that it was important for Jak Alnwick to have kept a clean sheet against Fraserburgh as he believes that it will make him feel part of the squad and motivate him to work harder and challenge Wes Foderingham.



The clash on Wednesday night was the 24-year-old's first appearance in the Scottish Cup as he helped his team maintain a clean sheet with the side finally winning the match against Fraserburgh 3-0 and thus booking a place in the next round.











Rangers' next match in the competition will be against Ayr United, with the manager insisting that he might play Alnwick again.



For that though Murty believes that Alnwick will have to continue working hard and the clean sheet against Fraserburgh has been instrumental in keeping him motivated.





“For Jak Alnwick to keep a clean sheet is really important, we need to make sure the whole squad feel part of what we are trying to build here", the manager told his club's official channel.

“If we can do that through the cup competitions or just the way that we train and our daily behaviours then that can add to the positive feeling we currently have.



“Potentially I would use Jak against Ayr United, he needs to keep training at the same level he’s at and keep pushing Wes the same way he is doing.



“That team which played today I was confident could go and win the game and it proved to be that way.”



Alnwick has not yet featured for the Gers in the league, though he got another three appearances under his belt in the League Cup.

