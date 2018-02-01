Leeds United Confirm Striker Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed that Eoghan Stokes has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.



The young striker, who is a product of the Whites’ youth system, made his first team debut for the club in their 5-1 win over Newport County in an EFL Cup game in late August.











It turned out to be Stokes’ only senior competitive appearance for Leeds, who presently find themselves in 10th spot in the Championship table.



The 21-year-old’s contract with the Yorkshire giants was due to expire next summer and the reason behind his early departure from Elland Road is currently unclear.





Stokes, who featured for Leeds Under-23s’ in the present campaign, has represented Ireland up to Under-19 level.

With the youngster now being a free agent, it remains to be seen if any club shows interest in signing him.



Clubs can sign players, as long as they are free agents and the status was confirmed before the window closed, even after the closure of the transfer window.

