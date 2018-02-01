We’re Chuffed – League Two Supremo Thrilled At Leeds United Signing Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince has expressed his delight at seeing one of their brightest prospects in the shape of Jordan Stevens get the opportunity to join Championship giants Leeds United.



The 17-year-old was snapped up by the Whites for a six-figure sum late on deadline day as the Whites continued with their efforts to strengthen their Under-23s group.











The teenager broke through the Forest Green Rovers first team this season after impressing with the Under-18s. He in fact managed as many as 15 appearances for the Green Devils during the first half of the season and had interested a whole host of clubs.



The chairman, while expressing his delight at seeing the move being completed, said that it was delightful for the entire club. He also took time to stress the importance of academy manager Scott Bartlett in making Stevens what he is today.





“We’re chuffed for Jordan to have opportunity and pleased to have been able to play our part in that", Vince told his club's official website.

“FGR's Academy has made great progress under Scott and Jordan has benefited from that and the close relationship with Mark and the first team.”



Manager Mark Cooper also took time to give his opinion on the move, saying that Leeds are looking to develop their academy and Stevens will fit nicely into that set up.



“It’s a great move for Jordan and for the club.



“He has impressed Leeds with some of his cameo appearances and they’re looking to develop their Under 23 group and he will fit into that.



“We can’t stand in the player’s way and it’s a great deal for the club.”

