XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2018 - 13:03 GMT

Alfredo Morelos Has Been Fantastically Professional – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

 




Graeme Murty has insisted Rangers are not under any pressure to sell players and says he is sure in-demand Alfredo Morelos can fulfil his ambitions by staying at Ibrox.

There was interest from China in Morelos ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on Wednesday, with claims of a £7.5m bid being knocked back by Rangers for the Colombian.




It has since been suggested Morelos is looking for a bumper pay rise at Rangers to reflect his status as a key player.

Murty insists the Gers do not have to sell the Colombian, who they signed from Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki in the summer transfer window, while hailing Morelos' work ethic and professional approach.
 


"We are not under any pressure to sell any player", Murty told a press conference.

"Alfredo wants to play games and score goals. He can do that here.

"Alfredo has been fantastically professional and we hope that continues", the Rangers boss added.

Morelos has been in superb goalscoring form for Rangers this season, but now faces competition from Jason Cummings, who the Gers snapped up on loan from Nottingham Forest in the winter window.

Rangers are next in action at home against Hibernian on Saturday.
 