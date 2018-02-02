Alfredo Morelos Has Been Fantastically Professional – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has insisted Rangers are not under any pressure to sell players and says he is sure in-demand Alfredo Morelos can fulfil his ambitions by staying at Ibrox.



There was interest from China in Morelos ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on Wednesday, with claims of a £7.5m bid being knocked back by Rangers for the Colombian.











It has since been suggested Morelos is looking for a bumper pay rise at Rangers to reflect his status as a key player.



Murty insists the Gers do not have to sell the Colombian, who they signed from Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki in the summer transfer window, while hailing Morelos' work ethic and professional approach.





" We are not under any pressure to sell any player", Murty told a press conference.