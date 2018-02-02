XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2018 - 11:58 GMT

Arsene Wenger Not Prioritising Europa League To Qualify For Champions League

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has indicated that he still not looking at the Europa League as a way to qualify for next season’s Champions League and insisted that getting into the top four of the Premier League remains his priority.

Manchester United found their way into this season’s Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the Premier League, by lifting the Europa League last year.




With Arsenal eight points behind fourth placed Chelsea at the moment with 13 games left in the league, many believe the time is right for the Gunners to prioritise winning the Europa League.

However, Wenger is not thinking along those lines and is refusing to throw in the towel in this season’s top four race despite their recent form and the widening gap in the league table.
 


He admits that his team have fallen behind because of their recent performances, but the Arsenal boss insisted that he wants to earn a place in next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four.  

The Frenchman said in a press conference: “It is a big gap [with Chelsea in fourth].

“If we [had] won at Swansea and Bournemouth, we would be two behind.

“We have to think like that. I want to qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League.

“And we have to take it game by game.”

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Everton at the Emirates on Saturday.
 