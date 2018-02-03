XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2018 - 11:32 GMT

Aymeric Laporte On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Citizens have a commanding 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and are cruising to the title. Pep Guardiola's side have already met and beaten Burnley twice this season and will be looking to keep their good run against the Clarets going.




Boss Guardiola is without Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.

The Manchester City boss goes with Ederson in goal, while in defence he selects Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing, with Fernandinho protecting the back four. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are both picked to play, while Raheem Sterling will support striker Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola has a number of options on the bench to turn to if he needs to try to change the course of the game, with options including Yaya Toure and new signing Aymeric Laporte.

 


Manchester City Team vs Burnley

Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero 

Substitutes: Bravo, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Yaya Toure, Diaz
 