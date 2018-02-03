Aymeric Laporte On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



The Citizens have a commanding 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and are cruising to the title. Pep Guardiola's side have already met and beaten Burnley twice this season and will be looking to keep their good run against the Clarets going.











Boss Guardiola is without Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.



The Manchester City boss goes with Ederson in goal, while in defence he selects Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing, with Fernandinho protecting the back four. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are both picked to play, while Raheem Sterling will support striker Sergio Aguero.



Guardiola has a number of options on the bench to turn to if he needs to try to change the course of the game, with options including Yaya Toure and new signing Aymeric Laporte.



Manchester City Team vs Burnley



Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Yaya Toure, Diaz

