Celtic And Rangers Could Do With Signing This Premiership Star – Former Scotland Striker

Former Scotland international Steven Thompson thinks that both Celtic and Rangers would benefit from signing Youssouf Mulumbu from Kilmarnock.



Killie boss Steve Clarke tempted the former Norwich City midfielder to Rugby Park and, a free agent, Mulumbu penned a deal running until the end of the season with the Scottish Premiership side.











Mulumbu has caught the eye with his performances for Kilmarnock and has helped Clarke's men to victories over both Rangers and Celtic during his time at Rugby Park so far.



There are question marks over whether Kilmarnock will be able to keep hold of Mulumbu in the summer and Thompson believes he would be a superb addition for both Glasgow giants.





" Too right [Rangers should sign Mulumbu]", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra.