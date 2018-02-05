Celtic And Rangers Could Do With Signing This Premiership Star – Former Scotland Striker

Former Scotland international Steven Thompson thinks that both Celtic and Rangers would benefit from signing Youssouf Mulumbu from Kilmarnock.
Killie boss Steve Clarke tempted the former Norwich City midfielder to Rugby Park and, a free agent, Mulumbu penned a deal running until the end of the season with the Scottish Premiership side.
Mulumbu has caught the eye with his performances for Kilmarnock and has helped Clarke's men to victories over both Rangers and Celtic during his time at Rugby Park so far.
There are question marks over whether Kilmarnock will be able to keep hold of Mulumbu in the summer and Thompson believes he would be a superb addition for both Glasgow giants.
"Too right [Rangers should sign Mulumbu]", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra.
"I think he's turning out to be an unbelievable star, a great asset to the Premiership.
"And there is no doubt Rangers could use a player of his quality.
"I think Celtic could use a player of his quality in the middle of the park.
"He is turning out to be a real star", the former Scotland striker added.
Mulumbu scored his first goal for Kilmarnock on Saturday as Clarke's men edged out Celtic 1-0 at Rugby Park.
He was linked with a move to French side Bordeaux in the January transfer window.