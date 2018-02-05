I Want More Game Time – Celtic Star To Wait And See How Next Six Months Go

Follow @insidefutbol





Eboue Kouassi has indicated that he will pass judgement on his time at Celtic at the end of the season, while vowing patience for the second half of the present campaign.



The defensive midfielder, who joined Celtic from Russian outfit Krasnodar in January 2017, managed to clock up just 113 minutes over five appearances in all competitions for the Hoops last season.











Kouassi has struggled with injuries during his time at Celtic Park, with the Ivorian struggling for game time in the present campaign as well.



The 20-year-old has featured four times for Celtic since the winter break, while in total he has turned out eight times for the Scottish champions this season.





And Kouassi, who explained that he will wait for his chances in the second half of the season, however was quick to add that he will assess his future at Celtic next summer.

“I hope to play more”, he told Celtic TV, when asked about his hopes for the second half of the season.



“I want to stay focussed, work hard and wait for my chance.



“I know it’s difficult, but I have to wait for my chance.



“I want to work hard and we will see for the next six months.”



Kouassi, who is yet to earn a senior cap for the Ivory Coast, is contracted with Celtic until the summer of 2021.

