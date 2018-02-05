XRegister
06 October 2016

05/02/2018 - 11:38 GMT

I Was Liverpool Fan – Rangers Star Reveals Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard As Inspirations

 




Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has revealed that he idolised Chelsea and Liverpool legends Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as a kid.

Lampard and Gerrard, who are both retired now, scored goals aplenty and helped their respective clubs to win several trophies.




39-year-old Lampard scored 209 goals in 632 games for Chelsea between 2001 to 2014 and helped the Stamford Bridge outfit to win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, one Champions League and a Europa League.

On the other hand, although Gerrard failed to win the Premier League with Liverpool, he amassed over 700 appearances for the Merseyside giants, netting 184 times.
 


Gerrard, whose leadership qualities are widely acclaimed, won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one Champions League and a UEFA Cup, now renamed the Europa League, during his time at Anfield.

And Holt explained that the two ex-England midfielders were his footballing idols while growing up, with the Rangers star also revealing that he was a Liverpool fan back then.

“Probably Lampard and Gerrard”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked about his boyhood footballing idols.

“Lampard’s goal record speaks for itself, he always arrived in the box [at the right time].

“And [I liked] Gerrard, I was a Liverpool fan as well, for the way he grabbed games by the scruff of the neck and dragged his team forward.

“Again, he scored some memorable goals.”

Holt, who joined Rangers from Hearts in 2015, has so far turned out 105 times for the Scottish giants, scoring 15 times.
 