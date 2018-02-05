I’ve Got Really Good Relationship With Dave King – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists he has a superb relationship with club chairman Dave King and regularly speaks to the Gers supremo.



Following a spell in caretaker charge, the Rangers board chose to hand Murty the manager's job on a permanent basis until the end of the current campaign.











They also backed Murty in the January transfer window as he made four loan signings and one permanent capture, as Rangers chase runners-up spot behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.



And the former youth boss insists he has a solid relationship with King and is regularly in touch with him.





Murty said in a press conference ahead of Rangers' trip to Firhill to play Partick Thistle on Tuesday night: " I have a really good relationship with the chairman, and we have good lines of communication. "