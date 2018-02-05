XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2018 - 10:17 GMT

Never Really Close To Newcastle, Can’t Wait To Learn From Robin van Persie – Nicolai Jorgensen

 




Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen says he was never close to joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window. 

The Premier League outfit pulled out all the stops in an attempt to sign Jorgensen from Feyenoord and had multiple bids knocked back by the Eredivisie side.




Jorgensen was ready to make the move to England and feels he is ready for the step up, but he insists the prospect was never close to being on the cards last month.

"It was never really close", he told Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond.
 


Now Jorgensen is focusing on life at Feyenoord, which includes playing with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, who arrived at De Kuip on 19th January.

And it is a prospect that excites the Dane.

"In the first week [of training with Van Persie] that was weird, very crazy for me, a striker who has been in the top ten in the world in the last decade, I was nervous.

"Now I want to learn a lot from him as a team-mate.

"He has so much quality", Jorgensen added.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle rekindle their interest in Jorgensen in the summer transfer window, with the only striker the Magpies signed last month, Islam Slimani, at the club on loan from Leicester City.
 