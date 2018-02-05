Never Really Close To Newcastle, Can’t Wait To Learn From Robin van Persie – Nicolai Jorgensen

Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen says he was never close to joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window.
The Premier League outfit pulled out all the stops in an attempt to sign Jorgensen from Feyenoord and had multiple bids knocked back by the Eredivisie side.
Jorgensen was ready to make the move to England and feels he is ready for the step up, but he insists the prospect was never close to being on the cards last month.
"It was never really close", he told Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond.
Now Jorgensen is focusing on life at Feyenoord, which includes playing with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, who arrived at De Kuip on 19th January.
And it is a prospect that excites the Dane.
"In the first week [of training with Van Persie] that was weird, very crazy for me, a striker who has been in the top ten in the world in the last decade, I was nervous.
"Now I want to learn a lot from him as a team-mate.
"He has so much quality", Jorgensen added.
It remains to be seen whether Newcastle rekindle their interest in Jorgensen in the summer transfer window, with the only striker the Magpies signed last month, Islam Slimani, at the club on loan from Leicester City.