Never Really Close To Newcastle, Can’t Wait To Learn From Robin van Persie – Nicolai Jorgensen

Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen says he was never close to joining Newcastle United in the January transfer window.



The Premier League outfit pulled out all the stops in an attempt to sign Jorgensen from Feyenoord and had multiple bids knocked back by the Eredivisie side.











Jorgensen was ready to make the move to England and feels he is ready for the step up, but he insists the prospect was never close to being on the cards last month.



"It was never really close", he told Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond.





Now Jorgensen is focusing on life at Feyenoord, which includes playing with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, who arrived at De Kuip on 19th January .