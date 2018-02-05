XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2018 - 15:46 GMT

Ross Barkley, Virgil van Dijk and Lucas Moura Added To Champions League Squads As Clubs Confirm

 




Chelsea have added new signings Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri to their Champions League squad, while Tottenham Hotspur have drafted Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela into theirs. 

Clubs still involved in the Champions League have officially confirmed their squads for the knockout rounds to UEFA, with a number using the opportunity to add January signings ahead of their respective Round of 16 ties.




While Chelsea have added Giroud, Barkley and Emerson, dropped from the list are Michy Batshuayi (now at Borussia Dortmund), Kenedy (at Newcastle United), Charly Musonda (at Celtic) and Jake Clarke-Salter (at Sunderland).

Liverpool have added £75m defender Virgil van Dijk, Danny Ings and Nathaniel Clyne, while Manchester City include Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
 


Alexis Sanchez is added to the options at Jose Mourinho's disposal for Manchester United's Champions League campaign.

Tottenham have Lucas now available for selection, while Lamela is also in. Dropping out are Juan Foyth and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou (at Burnley).

Elsewhere, one of Barcelona's additions is freshly signed defender Yerry Mina, while Bayern Munich include Manuel Neuer.

Paris Saint-Germain add Lassana Diarra, while Juventus add Stephan Lichtsteiner and take out Benedikt Howedes.
 