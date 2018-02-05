Ross Barkley, Virgil van Dijk and Lucas Moura Added To Champions League Squads As Clubs Confirm

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have added new signings Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri to their Champions League squad, while Tottenham Hotspur have drafted Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela into theirs.



Clubs still involved in the Champions League have officially confirmed their squads for the knockout rounds to UEFA, with a number using the opportunity to add January signings ahead of their respective Round of 16 ties.











While Chelsea have added Giroud, Barkley and Emerson, dropped from the list are Michy Batshuayi (now at Borussia Dortmund), Kenedy (at Newcastle United), Charly Musonda (at Celtic) and Jake Clarke-Salter (at Sunderland).



Liverpool have added £75m defender Virgil van Dijk, Danny Ings and Nathaniel Clyne, while Manchester City include Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko.





Alexis Sanchez is added to the options at Jose Mourinho's disposal for Manchester United's Champions League campaign .