06/02/2018 - 14:49 GMT

Blow For Arsenal and Liverpool But Boost For Chelsea In Leon Bailey Chase

 




Arsenal and Liverpool have suffered a blow to their chances of landing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey with claims that he has his heart set on playing for Chelsea. 

The Jamaican winger has caught the eye with his displays for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and the BayArena outfit have fought hard to keep hold of him, convinced that Bailey can be a key man going forward.




But they are expected to be tested for Bailey in the summer amid Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all being linked with the wide-man.

The current Premier League champions would have a big advantage in any race though as, it is claimed, they are Bailey's favourite club.
 


The winger recently said: "I have a favourite club, but I do not want to reveal that."

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Chelsea are Bailey's favourite side, something he hinted at by uploading a photograph of himself in a Chelsea shirt in July 2015.

But if Bailey is to have the chance to pick Chelsea ahead of other clubs, the Blues will need to make an offer which Leverkusen deem acceptable.

If Chelsea do not come through, Bailey may have other options to move to the Premier League as both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with wanting to snap him up.
 