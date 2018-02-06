Blow For Arsenal and Liverpool But Boost For Chelsea In Leon Bailey Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool have suffered a blow to their chances of landing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey with claims that he has his heart set on playing for Chelsea.



The Jamaican winger has caught the eye with his displays for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and the BayArena outfit have fought hard to keep hold of him, convinced that Bailey can be a key man going forward.











But they are expected to be tested for Bailey in the summer amid Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all being linked with the wide-man.



The current Premier League champions would have a big advantage in any race though as, it is claimed, they are Bailey's favourite club.





The winger recently said: "I have a favourite club, but I do not want to reveal that."