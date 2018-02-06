I’d Have Loved To Have Brought Whole Backroom Team To Leeds United – Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he would have liked to have brought his entire Barnsley backroom team with him to Leeds United.



The 40-year-old has put pen to paper to an 18-month contract as Leeds head coach after the Whites paid his £500,000 release clause at Barnsley and tempted him to Elland Road.











Heckingbottom has taken Jamie Clapham, first team coach at Barnsley, Nathan Winder, head of sports science, and Alex Bailey, first team performance analyst, with him to Leeds.



He has left a number of his backroom team at Oakwell and admits he would have loved to have taken everyone to Leeds.





" Jamie Clapham has come over", Heckingbottom told LUTV.