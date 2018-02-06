I’d Have Loved To Have Brought Whole Backroom Team To Leeds United – Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he would have liked to have brought his entire Barnsley backroom team with him to Leeds United.
The 40-year-old has put pen to paper to an 18-month contract as Leeds head coach after the Whites paid his £500,000 release clause at Barnsley and tempted him to Elland Road.
Heckingbottom has taken Jamie Clapham, first team coach at Barnsley, Nathan Winder, head of sports science, and Alex Bailey, first team performance analyst, with him to Leeds.
He has left a number of his backroom team at Oakwell and admits he would have loved to have taken everyone to Leeds.
"Jamie Clapham has come over", Heckingbottom told LUTV.
"I would have loved to have brought everyone, but it's difficult and not really do-able now."
Heckingbottom also emphasised the importance of any manager's backroom team.
"You sit here and you get praised when it's going well and you get the stick when it's going bad, it's part of the job.
"But I know I couldn't have done what I've done without good staff and good people, hard working, knowledgable and understanding their role within a bigger picture", he added.
Heckingbottom took his first training session as Leeds boss on Tuesday after holding a team meeting with the first team squad at the club's Thorp Arch training base.
His first match in charge comes this weekend against Sheffield United.