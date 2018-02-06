XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2018 - 13:20 GMT

Let Me Tell You Something About Barcelona – Chelsea Legend Not Worried About Tie

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley does not believe Barcelona are as good as they were in previous years and feels the Blues should not be overly worried about taking on the Spanish top flight leaders later this month in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions’ form has nosedived in recent weeks and back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford have put Antonio Conte’s job on the line.




They have home games against West Brom and Hull City over the next two weeks, but there are worries about their form given the daunting task of facing Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Langley feels that worries have been overblown when it comes to taking on Barcelona and he has insisted that the Catalan giants are not as good as everyone thinks.
 


The former Blue believes Real Madrid’s failings this season have made Barcelona look better than they actually are.  

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Langley said: “Let me tell you something, Barcelona aren't the Barcelona we played three, four, five years ago.

“They are an ageing group. They are a group that are doing OK because Real Madrid are falling apart at the seams.

“So their record now seems even better because Real Madrid are not the test they were.

“There will be no motivation needed that night, absolutely.”

Conte questioned the attitude of his Chelsea players following their defeat at Watford on Monday night, but the Blues are still very much alive in the Champions League.
 