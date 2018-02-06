Let Me Tell You Something About Barcelona – Chelsea Legend Not Worried About Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley does not believe Barcelona are as good as they were in previous years and feels the Blues should not be overly worried about taking on the Spanish top flight leaders later this month in the Champions League.



The Premier League champions’ form has nosedived in recent weeks and back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford have put Antonio Conte’s job on the line.











They have home games against West Brom and Hull City over the next two weeks, but there are worries about their form given the daunting task of facing Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.



However, Langley feels that worries have been overblown when it comes to taking on Barcelona and he has insisted that the Catalan giants are not as good as everyone thinks.





The former Blue believes Real Madrid’s failings this season have made Barcelona look better than they actually are.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Langley said: “Let me tell you something, Barcelona aren't the Barcelona we played three, four, five years ago.



“They are an ageing group. They are a group that are doing OK because Real Madrid are falling apart at the seams.



“So their record now seems even better because Real Madrid are not the test they were.



“There will be no motivation needed that night, absolutely.”



Conte questioned the attitude of his Chelsea players following their defeat at Watford on Monday night, but the Blues are still very much alive in the Champions League.

