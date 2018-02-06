This Is Why I’m Still At Tottenham Hotspur – Spurs Star Bashes Exit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has made it clear that he is happy at the north London outfit and has no plans to leave the club any time soon.



The Argentine was briefly linked with a move to Inter in the winter window and there are suggestions that a summer transfer from Tottenham is a distinct possibility.











Lamela recently returned from an injury layoff and stressed that he is happy with life at Tottenham, a club on the rise, and is feeling settled with his family in the British capital of London.



The winger admits that following a disastrous first season at Tottenham, many advised him to leave England, but the Argentinian believes he made the right call to stick it out in the Premier League.





Speaking to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lamela said: “When I think where I am at Tottenham, I feel very happy. Over the last five years, a good group has been built.

“The team are on the rise and I live in a city that I love, London.



“After the first year, many told me to leave England, but I didn’t want to give up. This was a challenge for me.



“If I am still here, it’s because I was right.”



The former Roma player’s future at Tottenham is expected to be under the scanner next summer when Inter are expected to try and sign him.

