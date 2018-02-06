We’ve Had To Deal With This, It’s Been Overlooked – Rangers Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson feels not enough has been made of the fact that the club have had to grapple with a number of injuries to key players this season.



The Ibrox giants invested in the summer transfer window, backing Pedro Caixinha in the market – but the Portuguese was sacked in October following a run of inconsistent results.











They were again active in the January window, but focused on loan deals with four of the five arrivals signing on a temporary basis for new boss Graeme Murty.



Much has been made of Rangers not being more competitive with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership this season, but Robertson feels that the Gers' injury issues have largely been overlooked.





The Ibrox chief told SportTimes: " I know not all of the signings worked out to the same extent in the summer, but you look at the guys we have brought in in January and they have fitted in well.