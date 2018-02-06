XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/02/2018 - 13:46 GMT

We’ve Had To Deal With This, It’s Been Overlooked – Rangers Supremo

 




Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson feels not enough has been made of the fact that the club have had to grapple with a number of injuries to key players this season. 

The Ibrox giants invested in the summer transfer window, backing Pedro Caixinha in the market – but the Portuguese was sacked in October following a run of inconsistent results.




They were again active in the January window, but focused on loan deals with four of the five arrivals signing on a temporary basis for new boss Graeme Murty.

Much has been made of Rangers not being more competitive with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership this season, but Robertson feels that the Gers' injury issues have largely been overlooked.
 


The Ibrox chief told SportTimes: "I know not all of the signings worked out to the same extent in the summer, but you look at the guys we have brought in in January and they have fitted in well.

"We have had several long-term injuries as well.

"That is something that not a lot has been made of, and we haven’t as a club ourselves", Robertson added.

Rangers, who are next in action this evening away at Partick Thistle, currently sit in third spot in the Premiership standings and six points behind Aberdeen, though they do boast a game in hand.
 