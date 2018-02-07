Andy Halliday Was Very Good – Rangers Star Pleased To See Team-Mate Turning On Style

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has admitted he enjoyed seeing Andy Halliday back in action for Rangers in their comfortable 2-0 win away at Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening.



Windass, an attacking midfielder, opened the scoring for the Gers in the 39th minute at Firhill, before James Tavernier ended any hopes of a Partick Thistle comeback by doubling the visitors' advantage in the 58th minute.











Halliday, who is back at Rangers following a forgettable loan spell in Azerbaijan, clocked up 45 minutes at Firhill after coming on off the bench.



Windass was pleased to team up with Halliday on the pitch and thought the midfielder was "very good".





He wrote on Twitter: "Good win tonight and bounced back well from the weekend.