06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 22:37 GMT

Expecting Lots From Michy Batshuayi – Dortmund Coach On Increased Expectations

 




Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger admits that there are heightened expectations from Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi following his debut performance.

Chelsea loaned out the Belgian striker to Dortmund on deadline day in the winter transfer window and he will spending the rest of the season at the Westfalenstadion.




Struggling to play regularly at Chelsea, the 24-year-old striker made an instant impact in Germany and scored a brace and assisted another in Dortmund’s 3-2 win over 1.FC Koln on his debut.

Batshuayi has become an instant hit amongst the passionate Dortmund faithful and Stoger admits that the Belgian has been in a cheery mood in training.
 


The Dortmund coach also conceded that after such a debut performance, there are increased expectations from Batshuayi at the club.  

Speaking about the striker, Stoger said in a press conference: “He is obviously in a good mood and is feeling well.

“The expectations from him are enormous after the two goals and I expect him to play well.”

Batshuayi struggled to earn Antonio Conte’s trust at Chelsea but will be looking to prove himself with Dortmund in the second half of the season.
 