Leeds United Put Huesca’s Samu Saiz Replacement Firmly On Radar

Leeds United are considering making a move for Huesca forward Alex Gallar during the summer transfer window.



Gallar joined Huesca from Cultural Leonesa last year after Leeds snared Samu Saiz away from the Spanish second tier outfit and has been in fine form this season for the club.











Scoring five goals and providing just as many assists in the league, Gallar has been key in Huesca’s pursuit for promotion this term and his performances have led to interest from the Whites.



According to Spanish daily Diario de Leon, the forward has emerged onto Leeds’ radar and the club are considering taking him to Elland Road during the summer transfer window.





The 25-year-old’s showings have attracted the interest of the Leeds recruitment team and his performances are expected to be closely monitored for the rest of the season.

New Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom has already indicated a willingness to work alongside the recruitment team in identifying targets and signing players.



And it seems Gallar’s name could come up in discussions between Heckingbottom and the Leeds hierarchy leading up to the summer transfer window.



The forward has a contract until 2020 with Huesca.

