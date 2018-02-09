PHOTO: Former Leeds Star Salutes U23s After Fierce Criticism of Recruitment

Former Leeds United star and current agent Ian Harte has praised the Whites Under-23 side for their 5-1 demolition job on Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch this afternoon.
Harte recently hit out at Leeds for packing the Under-23s full of foreign players, arguing that the club are losing their identity.
The former left-back works as an agent and represents a number of academy players at Leeds – and he watched on this afternoon as the young Whites outlcassed Forest.
Harte took to social media to post a photograph of the action and wrote: "Congratulations to Leeds United Under-23s, brilliant game and result."
Congratulations to @LUFC under 23s brilliant game and result. #MOT pic.twitter.com/iZfD3NxqcE— Ian Harte (@ianharte23) February 9, 2018
His comments may be seen as an effort to mend fences after his previous criticism.
Leeds had five different goalscorers as they put Nottingham Forest to the sword at Thorp Arch.
The club's Under-23s are unbeaten on home turf since November and continued that run by seeing off the Tricky Trees.
Along with fielding youngsters, Leeds also handed a run-out to senior side striker Jay-Roy Grot, as they bid to keep him match sharp.
The senior team, under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom, are next in action on Saturday against Sheffield United in a Championship clash.