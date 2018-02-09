XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2018 - 15:32 GMT

PHOTO: Former Leeds Star Salutes U23s After Fierce Criticism of Recruitment

 




Former Leeds United star and current agent Ian Harte has praised the Whites Under-23 side for their 5-1 demolition job on Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch this afternoon.

Harte recently hit out at Leeds for packing the Under-23s full of foreign players, arguing that the club are losing their identity.




The former left-back works as an agent and represents a number of academy players at Leeds – and he watched on this afternoon as the young Whites outlcassed Forest.

Harte took to social media to post a photograph of the action and wrote: "Congratulations to Leeds United Under-23s, brilliant game and result."
 


His comments may be seen as an effort to mend fences after his previous criticism.

Leeds had five different goalscorers as they put Nottingham Forest to the sword at Thorp Arch.

The club's Under-23s are unbeaten on home turf since November and continued that run by seeing off the Tricky Trees.

Along with fielding youngsters, Leeds also handed a run-out to senior side striker Jay-Roy Grot, as they bid to keep him match sharp.

The senior team, under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom, are next in action on Saturday against Sheffield United in a Championship clash.
 