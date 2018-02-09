PHOTO: Former Leeds Star Salutes U23s After Fierce Criticism of Recruitment

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star and current agent Ian Harte has praised the Whites Under-23 side for their 5-1 demolition job on Nottingham Forest at Thorp Arch this afternoon.



Harte recently hit out at Leeds for packing the Under-23s full of foreign players, arguing that the club are losing their identity.











The former left-back works as an agent and represents a number of academy players at Leeds – and he watched on this afternoon as the young Whites outlcassed Forest.



Harte took to social media to post a photograph of the action and wrote: "Congratulations to Leeds United Under-23s, brilliant game and result."





His comments may be seen as an effort to mend fences after his previous criticism.