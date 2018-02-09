You Disrespected Thomas Christiansen, Former Championship Striker Tells Andrea Radrizzani

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Championship striker Don Goodman feels that Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani should have treated Thomas Christiansen with more respect.



Radrizzani chose to sack Christiansen earlier this week and brought in Paul Heckingbottom from Barnsley as the club's new head coach, then apologising to the Whites faithful for getting it wrong with the appointment of the Dane last summer.











The Leeds chairman has lauded Heckingbottom's knowledge of the Championship, which Christiansen lacked, and says he underestimated how important it would be.



But Goodman does not believe Christiansen leaves Leeds in a bad position and feels Radrizzani should show more respect to the Dane.





" I find that [apologising to the fans] a little bit disrespectful to Thomas Christiansen if I'm honest", Goodman said on Sky Sports' EFL Matters show.