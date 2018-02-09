You Disrespected Thomas Christiansen, Former Championship Striker Tells Andrea Radrizzani

Former Championship striker Don Goodman feels that Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani should have treated Thomas Christiansen with more respect.
Radrizzani chose to sack Christiansen earlier this week and brought in Paul Heckingbottom from Barnsley as the club's new head coach, then apologising to the Whites faithful for getting it wrong with the appointment of the Dane last summer.
The Leeds chairman has lauded Heckingbottom's knowledge of the Championship, which Christiansen lacked, and says he underestimated how important it would be.
But Goodman does not believe Christiansen leaves Leeds in a bad position and feels Radrizzani should show more respect to the Dane.
"I find that [apologising to the fans] a little bit disrespectful to Thomas Christiansen if I'm honest", Goodman said on Sky Sports' EFL Matters show.
"I don't think there was any need to go that strong and say I made a mistake because managers are hired and fired all the time, it's just becoming more and more commonplace.
"You know as a manager now if you don't get off to a good start, if you have a short period of time where you don't do well then clubs are more than happy just to get rid of you.
"I don't really think it was necessary to go that strong.
"Yes, big up Paul Heckingbottom and what he's achieved, but they are not a million miles away from the playoffs, two or three wins on the bounce and they could be right back in that promotion race.
"So I think Thomas deserves a little bit more respect than that", the former striker added.
Christiansen joined Leeds following parting company with Cypriot giants APOEL last summer, impressing Radrizzani while giving a presentation on the side and identifying areas he would improve.
But a poor run of recent form along with discipline issues on the pitch led to Radrizzani losing faith and pulling the trigger on Christiansen.