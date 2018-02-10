Claim From Spain: Jose Mourinho Wants Harry Kane At Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is prepared to launch one more Manchester United assault for Harry Kane in the summer despite being rejected last year, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.



Kane has emerged as the top striker in the Premier League over the last few years and is considered one of the best in the world despite playing for a Tottenham side who have not won anything of note for years.











It has been claimed Manchester United offered the England international a lucrative contract last summer to snare him away from the north London club but the striker turned his back on them.



Mourinho paid big money to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton but it is claimed that the Manchester United manager has not given up on signing Kane.





And the Red Devils are expected to return for the Tottenham striker again next summer and are prepared to offer even more money in terms of wages to tempt him to Old Trafford.

However, Kane for the moment is not keen to leave Tottenham and there are suggestions that he wants to remain loyal to Mauricio Pochettino, who gave him his opportunity at the north London club.



Real Madrid are also interested in signing the England striker, but the club feel the only way they could get him is if they can convince Mauricio Pochettino to move to the Bernabeu too.



With Zinedine Zidane struggling at the helm of Real Madrid this season, the club could be in the market for a top class coach in the summer.

