Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 18:01 GMT

Licking My Lips – Steven Gerrard Relishing Manchester United Tie For Young Liverpool Charges

 




Liverpool Under-18 coach Steven Gerrard believes the Reds' UEFA Youth League clash against Manchester United will be a great experience for his young charges.

The Reds were pitted against their age old English rivals in the last 16 draw and it has led to much interest in the youth version of the Champions League this season.




Gerrard started his coaching career at Liverpool earlier this season by taking charge of the Under-18s and he is aware that the clash against Manchester United will be a high profile encounter.

He admits that he was expecting to be facing one of the English teams in the last 16 clash and is happy that his young players are getting the opportunity to take on Manchester United in such a big tie early in their careers.
 


The Liverpool legend is eagerly waiting for the game and is confident that his team will give their best on the occasion.  

Speaking to LFC TV, the Under-18s coach said about the Manchester United game: “I did have a funny feeling that it would be one of the English teams and obviously it’s a little bit more juicy, that it’s United.

“Great game for them, great game for us. Obviously we’ll have home advantage, but not sure where the game will be played just yet.

“Looking forward to it. It’s a great experience for the lads – knockout one-off game – and we’ll go there to give our best.

“Yes, licking my lips at the prospect of turning up for that.”

The Manchester United Under-18s are currently leading their domestic league table, followed by Liverpool in second.
 