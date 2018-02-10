Three Changes Made – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sheffield United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their side and substitutes to play Sheffield United in what is head coach Paul Heckingbottom's first clash in charge.



Heckingbottom has a boost as injured striker Caleb Ekuban is fit to return and the new head coach hands the hitman a spot on the Leeds United bench at Bramall Lane.











In total, Heckingbottom makes three changes from Leeds' last team, with Stuart Dallas, Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips all coming into the side to give it a British flavour for the intense Championship clash.



He has Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence Pontus Jansson is fit enough to partner Matthew Pennington. Adam Forshaw is named in midfield, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe carry the attacking threat.



On the bench, Heckingbottom also has Pawel Cibicki as an attacking option, along with Hadi Sacko.



Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United



Wiedwald, Dallas, Jansson, Pennington, De Bock, Forshaw, Phillips, O’Kane, Alioski, Lasogga, Roofe



Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Hernandez, Cibicki, Sacko, Vieira, Ekuban

