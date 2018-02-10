XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/02/2018 - 11:33 GMT

Three Changes Made – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sheffield United vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their side and substitutes to play Sheffield United in what is head coach Paul Heckingbottom's first clash in charge.

Heckingbottom has a boost as injured striker Caleb Ekuban is fit to return and the new head coach hands the hitman a spot on the Leeds United bench at Bramall Lane.




In total, Heckingbottom makes three changes from Leeds' last team, with Stuart Dallas, Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips all coming into the side to give it a British flavour for the intense Championship clash.

He has Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence Pontus Jansson is fit enough to partner Matthew Pennington. Adam Forshaw is named in midfield, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe carry the attacking threat.

On the bench, Heckingbottom also has Pawel Cibicki as an attacking option, along with Hadi Sacko.

 


Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United

Wiedwald, Dallas, Jansson, Pennington, De Bock, Forshaw, Phillips, O’Kane, Alioski, Lasogga, Roofe

Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Hernandez, Cibicki, Sacko, Vieira, Ekuban
 