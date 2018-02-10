Yes, I’ll Speak To Virgil van Dijk Ahead of Southampton Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will speak to defender Virgil Van Dijk prior to the player's return to St Mary's Stadium to take on his former team Southampton.



The Dutch international left the Saints to join the Reds for a club record fee in January, putting pen-to-paper to a five-and-a-half year deal.











The 26-year-old will now be returning to his former club, not to play for them, but to line up against them as the two sides meet each other in a league match on Sunday.



Klopp on his part insists that he will have to speak to his new recruit as Van Dijk will be the first player from Southampton that has signed and he has a duty to make the player feel right heading into the match.





“Yes I will for sure talk to Virgil about it", the manager told his club's official website.

“With the other players I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t know where they were all coming from.



"I didn’t know about the special story [of several players moving from Southampton to Liverpool], but now I do.



“Yes we will talk about it and we will see.”



Liverpool will be looking to take all three points against Southampton to keep up their push for a top four spot.

