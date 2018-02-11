Arsenal Scout Gives Arsene Wenger Positive Report After Watching Target

Follow @insidefutbol





An Arsenal scout delivered a positive assessment of Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic to Arsene Wenger after watching him in action against Portimonense.



Gunners boss Wenger already has an eye towards the transfer business he will look to do when the summer window swings open.











Zivkovic is on Arsenal's radar and the Premier League side are watching his progress in Portugal closely; the Serbian joined Benfica in 2016 from Partizan Belgrade.



According to Portuguese outlet Sapo Desporto, Arsenal had a scout watching on as Benfica beat Portimonense 3-1 in Superliga action on Saturday.





Zivkovic scored the final goal of the game and it is claimed the Arsenal scout wrote a positive report on the winger to give to Wenger.