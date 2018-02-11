He Can Afford Three Courses – Dortmund Supremo Ready To Bury Hatchet With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is fully prepared to bury the hatchet with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over dinner in London.



The striker made the move to Arsenal from Dortmund in the January transfer window after an ill-tempered transfer saga which saw the Ruhr giants keen to offload him.











But Watzke is ready to turn the chapter and is happy to have dinner with Aubameyang, who he joked will now have more than enough extra income to feed him a three course meal.



Asked if he would accept a dinner invitation from Aubameyang in London, Watzke told Sky Deutschland: "I would accept the invitation, of course.





"He earns enough now that I could eat three courses", he joked.