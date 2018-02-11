Juan Mata On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side in a Premier League clash at St. James' Park this afternoon.



Jose Mourinho has never won at St. James' Park as a manager and will be keen to make sure he ends that unwelcome record as the Red Devils bid to remain the best of the rest behind Manchester City.











Mourinho continues to be without the injured Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not yet fit enough to return.



Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while at the back Mourinho selects Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as the central pairing. Nemanja Matic slots into midfield with Paul Pogba, while Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial support Romelu Lukaku.



If the Portuguese needs to make changes at any point then he can look to his bench, with options including Juan Mata and Michael Carrick.



Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Sanchez, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, McTominay, Mata

