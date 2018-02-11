XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2018 - 17:35 GMT

Newcastle United Hero Martin Dubravka Tackles Permanent Magpies Switch Talk

 




Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is keen to prove his worth at St. James’ Park before talking about a permanent move in the summer.

Signed from Sparta Prague in January on loan, the Slovak played a massive role in making sure Matt Ritchie’s goal in the second half was good enough for Newcastle to beat Manchester United 1-0 at home.




He made a few top saves throughout the game, but his standout moment came in the dying seconds of stoppage time when he denied Michael Carrick from scoring a late equaliser from close range.

The goalkeeper has been earning huge praised since the final whistle at St. James’ Park and Dubravka admits it was an amazing feeling to get a win and beat Manchester United on his debut for the Magpies.
 


The Slovak told BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "It was an amazing game. It was important for us that we got the three points. Everybody is super happy.

“I tried to focus on the game and just think about helping the team in critical situations."

Just one game into his Newcastle career, there is already talk that the club should sign him on a permanent deal in the summer but Dubravka is not looking too far ahead at the moment.

He insisted that he still needs to prove his quality and worth week-in-week-out for the club.

"Let's see what happens in the summer.

"I'm trying to show people that I deserve to be here."
 