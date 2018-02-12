XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/02/2018 - 11:10 GMT

Joe Hart’s Agent Comments On Torino Return For Goalkeeper

 




Joe Hart’s agent has conceded that it is unlikely the West Ham goalkeeper would again consider joining Torino in Italy.

The England goalkeeper joined the Serie A outfit in 2016 on a season-long loan deal after it became clear Pep Guardiola did not rate him as his first choice at Manchester City.




Despite criticism of his performances, Hart played regular football at Torino but decided against staying there in favour joining West Ham last summer on another loan deal.

Hart lost his place in the West Ham first eleven after a string of poor showings and his agent, Jonathan Barnett, admits that the goalkeeper has fond memories of playing in Italy with Torino.
 


However, despite all his recent troubles at West Ham, his agent admits that it is unlikely the goalkeeper would consider returning to the Serie A outfit in the future.  

Barnett told Tuttosport when asked whether Hart feels nostalgic about Torino: “Joe had a lot of fun in Italy and he loves Turin, and he always represented the club well.

“For Joe it was a wonderful experience, but to see him again at Torino would be a surprise.”

Hart, who has not featured for West Ham in a league game since November, has a contract until 2019 with parent club Manchester City.
 