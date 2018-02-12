XRegister
12/02/2018 - 21:28 GMT

Leeds United Star Not Ruling Out Charge For Playoff Spots

 




Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes that there is still plenty of time left for his club to reach the Championship playoffs, in spite of their barren run.

The Whites are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, a run that helped convince the club to sack head coach Thomas Christiansen and appoint Paul Heckingbottom as his replacement.




The change in management did not have an instant payback though, with Leeds losing once again on Saturday, 2-1 at Sheffield United.

Forshaw, for whom the match against Chris Wilder's side was his 17th of the season, including his spell at Middlesbrough, insists that all is still not lost for his team as they have 15 league matches left and therefore there is still a lot left to be played for.
 


“There’s 15 games left and there’s still plenty of points to play for”, Forshaw was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.  

Forshaw has full faith in the team's talent and believes that if they can get momentum going they can yet again be back in contention for the playoffs.

“We’ve got some really talented players, good young players mixed with good experience as well, so the ability is there, definitely.

“If we can get a little bit of momentum going and pick up some wins then let’s see where that takes us.”
 