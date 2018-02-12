Rivals’ Results Motivated Us – Liverpool Star On Extra Push To Beat Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool custodian Loris Karius has revealed that the results from the other games at the weekend motivated the Reds to go on and win their match against Southampton.



The 24-year-old managed a clean sheet as his side went on to register a 2-0 win at St Mary's Stadium to lift themselves up to the third spot in the league table, a spot that had temporarily been occupied by Tottenham Hotspur.











The win was also significant given the fact that it came on a day when rivals Manchester United dropped points, going on to lose away from home against Newcastle United, giving the Reds the chance to narrow down the gap to the Red Devils in second.



The Liverpool goalkeeper, who has taken over as the number one from Simon Mignolet, insists that the results from the other matches worked as motivation as they went on to give that extra bit to earn all three points.





“It was a very important game", Karius told his club's official website.

"We saw the other results, we saw Tottenham win – but we did our job.



"We kept a clean sheet and scored fantastic goals, that’s all we wanted.



“It’s good to go to the next away game with a positive result and to feel strong.



"We’ll recover and focus on Porto, which will be a big game for us.”

