Very Confident of Knocking Liverpool Out, FC Porto Star Insists

FC Porto skipper Hector Herrera insists that his side are confident they can put Liverpool out of the Champions League.



The Portuguese giants will host the Reds in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie later this week, before then travelling to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp's men in the second leg.











Porto will start as underdogs in the tie, but Herrera insists there is much confidence in the camp about knocking Liverpool out and progressing.



Herrera told his club's official website: "We are very confident in our chances of qualifying, even though we are aware that it will be extremely difficult."





The Porto star also warned his team-mates that they must make sure they are in the right place mentally when they take on a Liverpool side sitting in third spot in the Premier League.