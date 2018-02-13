Leroy Sane On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Basel Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: FC Basel vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their team to take on Swiss giants FC Basel in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie this evening.



Pep Guardiola's men start as firm favourites at St. Jakob-Park as they bid to earn an advantage to take to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg.











Manchester City continue to be without long term injury absentees Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus.



Guardiola picks Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing. Fernandinho will look to protect the back four, with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings from midfield. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva play, while Sergio Aguero is up top.



The former Barcelona boss has a strong bench to look to if he needs to make changes, with options including Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte.



Manchester City Team vs Basel



Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Sane, Silva, Foden

