Crack On His Shin – Leeds United Confirm Extended Absence For Tyler Roberts

Leeds United have been hit by an injury blow ahead of their weekend clash against Bristol City with striker Tyler Roberts not fit to feature.



Roberts had an injury niggle when Leeds snapped him up from West Brom just before the January transfer window closed.











Now he has picked up a fresh knock in training and in news which will be worrying for Leeds fans, the club claim Roberts is looking at an "extended" period out of action.



The 19-year-old hurt his ankle, leading to a crack on the shin, and Leeds said in a statement: "Tyler Roberts is facing an extended period out after picking up an ankle injury in training earlier this week.





" Initial scans show that forward Roberts, 19, has a small crack on his shin which will need further assessment and consultation with a specialist this week before the club can provide an update on a timescale for Tyler’s return to action", the Whites added.