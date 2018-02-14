Joel Matip and Adam Lallana On Bench – Liverpool Team vs FC Porto Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: FC Porto vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Portuguese giants FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.



The Reds face a tough test at the Estadio do Dragao, where Monaco lost 5-2 and RB Leipzig 3-1 in the group stage, but Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his men to take an advantage back to Anfield.











Klopp must make do without Emre Can, who is suspended.



The Liverpool manager has abandoned rotating his goalkeepers and Loris Karius is handed the vote to start in the Champions League clash after being picked ahead of Simon Mignolet in the Premier League.



At the back, Klopp goes with Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk as the centre-back pairing. James Milner will look to control midfield with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are up top.



If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes at any point he can look to his bench, with options including Joel Matip, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Liverpool Team vs FC Porto



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Ings, Matip

