06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/02/2018 - 11:04 GMT

This Is Why We Need To Work Hard For Paul Heckingbottom – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has urged his team-mates to put in the hard yards for new head coach Paul Heckingbottom as he is sure the boss wants to improve the players.

The 40-year-old was appointed the new boss at Elland Road after a string of poor results saw Thomas Christiansen sacked by the Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani.




Heckingbottom had a tough start to life as Leeds head coach and saw his side lose 2-1 at Sheffield United last weekend.

The result though has not prevented Forshaw from praising his new head coach, who he believes is a "good guy" who has an earnest desire to work towards improving the squad.
 


The task for the Leeds players now will be to earn Heckingbottom time and in order to do that, Forshaw believes, the players will need to work hard and cooperate with the head coach.

Describing Heckingbottom the midfielder was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He’s been great.

"He seems really good and a really nice guy, he wants to coach and I think he wants to improve you as a player first and foremost.

"The lads need to work hard and really put some effort and performances in for him because he seems like he really wants to improve us as players.

"He’s been really hands on.

“He’s shown us what he wants in terms of pressing and setting up, with and without the ball, and what he wants us to do with it.

"Obviously he hasn’t loads of time in terms of days yet so we as players are looking forward to the week ahead.”
 